Blitz Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

We continue with our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 5A-Division 2, District 3 Plainview Bulldogs.

Plainview enters 2020 with just four returning starters on offense and three on defense, after a 1-9 season in 2019. However, new Head Coach Johnathon Haddock brings new life to the Bulldog program with the hopes of opening up the offense that only averaged 12 points last fall.

Coach Haddock says the lines will lead both sides of the ball with leadership deep in both fronts. It takes time for any team to get used to new offensive systems, but Coach Haddock is happy with the progress his team has made and he’s expecting a quick learning curve this season.