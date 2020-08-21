Blitz Preview: Shallowater Mustangs

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 3A-Division 1, District 1 Shallowater Mustangs.

Shallowater was an Area Finalist in 2019, going 4-1 in District play, but it’s a tricky year for Bryan Wood’s team with a lot of young talent looking to earn their spots.

A young defense will have to grow up quickly and not allow games to escalate into shootouts.

On the offensive side of the ball Sophomore Quarterback Bax Townsend’s expected to make the move to varsity and takeover as QB1, but it will be on running back Josh Easley and Wide Receiver Caleb Batson to step up and make plays to keep the Mustang offense explosive.