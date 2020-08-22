Blitz Preview: Slaton Tigers

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 3A-Division 1, District 1 Slaton Tigers.

Slaton’s made it to the Area Round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons but new Head Coach Lawrence Johnson’s looking to buck that trend and not just make it back, but push his team deeper into the playoffs.

Coach Johnson says the team knows how to win but only six starters return on each side of the ball, so it’ll take every player on his roster to win the games they need to win. The quicker his team learns to play together, the quicker the Tigers can become a formidable foe.