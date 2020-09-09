Blitz Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the TAPPS Division 3 and 4, District 1 Trinity Christian Lions.

TCS enters 2020 coming off a 5-6 season, with only three returners on offense and four on defense. Head Coach, Doctor Kevin Spiller, says the backfield has to replenish, but the offensive line will create room for whomever lines up behind them.

Getting 2019 All-State Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Davis Reeves touches will be a focus this season, but the Lions will still lean on a running attack that won’t rely on timing and as many reps in a shortened preseason as passing offenses generally would.