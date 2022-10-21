LUBBOCK, Texas – The high school football season continues Friday with Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Here are a look at some of the matchups across the South Plains:

🏈Odessa Permian at Frenship

🏟️Peoples Bank Stadium

⏲️7 p.m.

Frenship takes a six-game winning streak into the meeting with the Panthers.

🏈Lubbock-Cooper at Monterey

🏟️Lowrey Feild

🕒7 p.m.

The Plainsmen eye their first win of the season.

🏈Coronado at Abilene

🏟️Shotwell Stadium

🕒7 p.m.

The Mustangs are coming off a win over Amarillo.

Lubbock High at Abilene Wylie

Hugh Sandifer Stadium

7 p.m.

The Westerners are looking for their first district win.

Estacado at Brownwood

Gordon Wood Stadium

7 p.m.