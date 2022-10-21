LUBBOCK, Texas – The high school football season continues Friday with Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Here are a look at some of the matchups across the South Plains:
🏈Odessa Permian at Frenship
🏟️Peoples Bank Stadium
⏲️7 p.m.
Frenship takes a six-game winning streak into the meeting with the Panthers.
🏈Lubbock-Cooper at Monterey
🏟️Lowrey Feild
🕒7 p.m.
The Plainsmen eye their first win of the season.
🏈Coronado at Abilene
🏟️Shotwell Stadium
🕒7 p.m.
The Mustangs are coming off a win over Amarillo.
Lubbock High at Abilene Wylie
Hugh Sandifer Stadium
7 p.m.
The Westerners are looking for their first district win.
Estacado at Brownwood
Gordon Wood Stadium
7 p.m.