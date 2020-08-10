Blitz Previews: Post Antelopes

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 2A-Division 1, District 2 Post Antelopes.

Post coming off a 2019 season for the books where they went 15-1 and made it to the State Championship.

The Antelopes with some high expectations here once again in 2020 with eight starters returning on each side of the ball, including starting Quarterback and Linebacker Slayden Pittman, as well as Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Nathan McDaniel and Running Backs Steven Huff and Isaiah Crawford.

Sundown and New Deal will make for a tough district as always for post but playing in the 2019 State Championship game really set up the Antelopes mentally and physically for another deep playoff run this season.