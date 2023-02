GIRLS

Region I-5A Tournament

(Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls)

Friday semifinals

Lubbock Monterey vs. Mansfield Timberview, 4 p.m.

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Colleyville Heritage, 6 p.m.

Saturday championship – Noon

Region I-3A Tournament

(Tiger Pit, Frenship High School)

Friday semifinal

Shallowater vs. Holliday, 6 p.m.

Idalou vs. Jim Ned, 8 p.m.

Saturday championship – 1 p.m.

Region I-2A Tournament

(Texan Dome, Levelland)

Friday semifinals

Sundown vs. Panhandle, 1 p.m.

New Home vs. Gruver, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday championship – 2 p.m.

BOYS

Area Round

Class 6A

Friday

Frenship vs. Chisolm Trail, 6 p.m. at Abilene Wylie High School

Class 5A

Friday

Lubbock Monterey vs. El Paso Andress, 4:30 p.m. at Fort Stockton

Class 4A

Friday

Lubbock Estacado vs. Decatur, 6 p.m. at McMurry University, Abilene

Class 3A

Friday

Abernathy vs. Dimmitt, 6 p.m. at Littlefield High School

Brownfield vs. Spearman, 6 p.m. at Tascosa Activity Center

Lamesa vs. Childress, 6 p.m. at Hutcherson Center in Plainview

Shallowater vs. Littlefield, 7:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Class 2A

Thursday

Plains vs. Miles, 6:30 p.m. at Stanton High School

New Home vs. Sterling City, 6 p.m. at Lamesa High School

Friday

New Deal vs. Clarendon, Friday 6 p.m. at West Plains High School

Olton vs. Gruver, Friday 6:30 p.m. at Amarillo High School

Floydada vs. Stratford, 7:30 p.m. at Canyon High School

Seagraves vs. Reagan County, 6:30 p.m. at Stanton High School

Class 1A

Thursday

Whitharral vs. Lorenzo at 6 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Spur vs. Whiteface, 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt High School

Friday

Jayton vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper