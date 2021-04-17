Braves call up Kazmar, who last played in 2008 in majors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed 36-year-old infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. on the active roster on Saturday, a move that put a big smile on the face of manager Brian Snitker.

And for good reason. Kazmar hasn’t played in the major leagues in more than a decade.

“That was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had as a manager at all the levels, quite honestly,” Snitker said of informing Kazmar of his return. “It’s amazing. You go from ’08 to 2021, in between, you’ve got to be kidding me, to have the perseverance and the dedication and the drive.”

Kazmar last played in the major leagues on Sept. 23, 2008 with the San Diego Padres, appearing in 19 games that season for his only major league action. He has since played in Triple-A for the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves.

The most recent player with a bigger gap between major league appearances was right-hander Ralph Winegarner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Winegarner played on June 23, 1936 for the Cleveland Indians and did not return to the majors until July 7, 1949 with the St. Louis Browns— a span of 13 years and 14 days.

The Braves also placed left-hander Jesse Biddle on the active roster, recalled right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson, placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the injured list, and put outfielder Ender Inciarte on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Saturday morning before their game against the Chicago Cubs.

