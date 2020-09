The Brownfield Lady Cubs are rolling, currently 8-0, thanks in large part to first year Head Coach and Brownfield Alum, Mallorie Ellis.

Coach Ellis playing at Wayland Baptist before graduating and wanting to start her coaching career and where better to break into coaching than at home?

So far it’s been a match made in heaven as the Lady Cubs haven’t dropped a match. Coach Ellis saying the timing and fit was just right and it feels good to get back into that Brownfield community.