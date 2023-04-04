LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 4, 1993, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders made history defeating Ohio State 84-82 in the National Championship, bringing home the school’s first ever national title.

1993 team would forever change the landscape of Women’s College basketball. Texas Tech would go on a 19-game win streak to end the season and bring home the South West Conference Title along with the National Title.

The 1993 Women’s College Basketball Final Four was also the first women’s Final Four to have a complete sell-out.

In the title game, Brownfield native Sheryl Swoopes would score 47 points in the win, making it still to this day the best single-game performance in a NCAA tournament game.

Swoopes would end up winning Naismith College Player of the Year award for the 1993 season. She would go on to play on three Olympic Teams (1996, 2000, & 2004) and bring home three gold medals.

Swoopes became the first ever female athlete to have a shoe deal with NIKE and was the first woman who signed a contract to play in the WNBA.

Members of the 1993 National Championship Team included Michi Atkins, Cynthia Clinger, Patrice Conwright, Janice Farris, Nikki Heath, Noel Johnson, Diana Kersey, Krista Kirkland, Kim Pruitt, Stephanie Scott, Sheryl Swoopes, Michelle Thomas, and Melinda White.

The Lady Raiders were led by Head Coach Marsha Sharp along with Assistant Coaches Linden Weese, Roger Reding, & Terri Meyer Weldon.

