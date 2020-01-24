Chaps Fend Off Rattlers for 87-82 Home Win

Lubbock, TX – The LCU Chaps returned to win column Thursday night with a 87-82 home victory over the St. Mary’s Rattlers. Four Chaps finished in double figures led by Parker Hicks 21 points. The former Texas Tech player was five of eight behind the three point line. Eighteen of Hicks points came in the second half. Lloyd Daniels finished with 18, Rashaan Proctor with 14 and Cameron Copley with 13. As a team LCU shot 58% from behind the three point line. Next Up for the Chaps will be St. Edwards at home on Saturday.