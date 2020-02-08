Chaps Upset Bid Comes Up Short in 72-67 Loss to WT

Courtesy: Lubbock Christian Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 6, 2019) - The nations active-leading home win streak in women's basketball has hit 75, as No.9 Lubbock Christian University used a 16-1 first-half run to surge past No.10 West Texas A&M 67-43, ending the Lady Buffs 12-game win streak. LCU was led by Allie Schulte, who had 17 points and matched a career-high with five steals in the Lone Star Conference division contest inside Rip Griffin Center.

There were four lead changes in the opening frame before LCU started their 16-1 scoring run. Leading 12-10 with 2:52 remaining in the quarter, Maddie Chitsey and Laynee Burr each had a field goal before the quarter was closed with free-throws from Madelyn Turner to give LCU n 18-10 lead heading into the second quarter. It turned into a 10-0 run with Cunyus and Schulte each scoring to open the second quarter scoring (pushed the lead to 22-10). Ashton Duncan capped the run with back-to-back three-pointers for a 28-11 advantage with 6:39 left in the half. Duncan (six points) and Cunyus combined for 10 points in the quarter, as LCU led 36-18 at the half behind 57.7% (15/26) shooting in the half.

The Lady Buffs had the first two points of the second half off a pair of free-throws, but LCU responded with a 7-0 run highlighted by another three-pointer from Duncan to give LCU a 43-20 advantage with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter. LCU went over four minutes without a field goal and WT did storm back on an 11-3 run to end the quarter, cutting LCU's lead to 48-33 at the close of the quarter.

Any thoughts of a Lady Buffs comeback were extinguished in the fourth quarter, as LCU went on an 11-2 run to start the quarter and led 59-35 with 5:33 left. Cunyus had the final six points of the run. Her and Schulte each had six points in the quarter, as LCU shot 7-of-10 from the field (70%) in the quarter.

WT, falling to 20-4 overall, 13-2 in the conference and 8-1 in division play, was held to a season-low 43 points. It is the fewest points WT has scored since Washburn held them to 36 on Mar. 9, 2012. The Lady Buffs, 37.8% (17/45) from the field, received 18 points from Abby Spurgin. She had eight of WT's 17 field goals. Braylyn Dollar also finished with 11 points.

LCU won despite 23 rebounds. Their lowest rebound mark since 22 on Mar. 4, 2011 (against Southern Nazarene) and their lowest total in a win since 22 on Feb. 24, 2011 (against John Brown). The Lady Chaps were 52.9% (27/51) from the field. Schulte was 8-of-12 and also finished with four assists and had half of LCU's 10 steals in the game. Cunyus (plus/minus of +26) finished with 14 points and Duncan (plus/minus of +27) posted 12 points off four three-pointers. Of LCU's 23 rebounds, four were offensive and they scored second-chance points off each of the offensive boards (8 points). LCU committed two turnovers in the opening half and finished with nine, while forcing 18, which led to a 24-8 scoring advantage in points-off-turnovers.

The Lady Chaps improved to 18-3 overall on the season. They are 10-0 at home, 12-3 in conference and 5-2 in division play. They need WT to lose Saturday at Angelo State and to win out their division contests (three remaining) to grab at least a share of the division title. LCU improved to 3-2 all-time against WT.

TURNING POINT LCU's 16-1 run was the turning point of the game. LCU opened the game 5-of-8 from the field, but were still amidst four lead changes until Chitsey's layup with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter jumpstarted the 16-1 run. It also started a sequence in which LCU did not miss two consecutive shot attempts over a stretch of 15 shot attempts. LCU was 10-of-15 (67%) during the sequence, which ended with 1:19 left in the first half. While LCU was connecting, WT went a span of nearly nine minutes without a field goal off 0-of-8 shooting.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS For the first time this season, LCU (entered the game shooting 44.7% from the field) had over 50% shooting in consecutive games, as they shot 50% Saturday at UT Tyler. LCU closed the season last year shooting over 50% in consecutive games (at the Elite Eight Tournament). Also for the first time this season, LCU had at least 10 steals in consecutive games (they had 10 Saturday at UT Tyler as well).

WHAT'S NEXT LCU plays their final divisional home game Saturday at 1 p.m., hosting Eastern New Mexico inside Rip Griffin Center.