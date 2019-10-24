Chris Beard and company steal show at Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off of an appearance in the NCAA national championship game, Chris Beard, along with Chris Clarke, Kyler Edwards, TJ Holyfield, Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey, attended the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City.

The title game appearance added another accomplishment to Beard’s first three seasons in Lubbock, as he continues to build Texas Tech into a yearly contender in the Big 12.

“He’s done a phenomenal job of creating a culture of ‘this is who we are, this is how we play ‘” said Texas Head Basketball Coach Shaka Smart.

“He’s won before this and obviously he’s been with part of Coach Knight’s Staff in the past and there’s something to it,” Kansas State Head Basketball Coach Bruce Weber said. ” There’s certain guys that know how to win deal with kids and understand winning basketball and he was around one so I’m sure that’s helped him also.”

“Him and his staff have done a great job and that’s plain and simple,” said Baylor Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew.

Not all the talk was about basketball, as Beard dipped his toe in other topics, mainly food related, and he even gave the media a break by interviewing some of his players.

Call it a hunch, but I think our new intern is going to be a household name in a few years if he plays his cards right… pic.twitter.com/QefHmH3EkY — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 24, 2019

Texas Tech was picked to finish third in the preseason conference poll after winning the regular season title last season.

The Red Raiders will Houston in a closed scrimmage on Saturday before they open the regular season against Eastern Illinois on November 5 at 7:00 pm.