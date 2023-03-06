LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech and Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard could be headed to the SEC after he met with Ole Miss regarding their basketball coaching vacancy on Monday, according to reports from OMSpirit.

This came after Beard’s domestic violences charges in Travis County were dropped. Beard was initially charged after a December 12 incident involving his fiancée, who later released a statement in which she denied telling police that Beard choked her.

After Beard’s arrest, he was suspended and later fired from the University of Texas at Austin in January.

According to the Associated Press, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis lost his job in February after five seasons at Ole Miss.