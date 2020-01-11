Clippers rally in fourth quarter to beat Warriors 109-100

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, passes the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After having four days off, the Los Angeles Clippers looked more rusty than rested during the first three quarters of their game Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Then, they were able to get things in gear just in time.

Kawhi Leonard scored 10 of his 36 points over the final 12 minutes as the Clippers rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a 109-100 victory.

“We put so much energy and stuff in the past two days that I felt we were trying to do the right thing instead of just playing,” said Lou Williams, who added 21 points. “We started playing more free and open in the fourth. Our energy picked up, we got some stops and the pace picked up.”

The Warriors had a 83-73 lead going into the final 12 minutes before Los Angeles went on a 14-2 run over the first three-plus minutes to take a 87-85 lead. Montrezl Harrell keyed the rally with seven of his 11 points.

Eric Paschall’s jumper tied it at 87 before Williams hit a fadeway 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining to give the Clippers the lead for good. Leonard put an exclamation point on the win with a driving dunk with 1:16 remaining to put LA up by six and give it two straight wins over Golden State for the first time since 2011.

Leonard also had nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. He is the first Clippers player to have at least 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in a game since Ron Harper in 1994.

“In the fourth quarter, we took care of the ball,” Leonard said. “I feel like they were making shots early and doing a good job running their offense. In the fourth, we were able to contest shots.”

The Clippers shot only 25% from beyond the arc (8 of 32) and committed 17 turnovers in the first three quarters, but were 3 of 7 on 3-pointers and committed only two turnovers in the fourth.

“They just overwhelmed us,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Kawhi and Lou Williams both got going, Harrell got going, and we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. We just couldn’t quite keep up with them in the fourth.”

Rivers isn’t panicking over the Clippers slow starts, but he does realize it could become a problem over the long run.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it today. If we play like that in April or May, that will hurt us,” he said.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman scored 17 apiece for Golden State, which has lost its last seven, and Alec Burks added 16.

The Warriors had a 53-48 lead at halftime. It was tied at 37 when Spellman sank a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-2 Golden State run.

It was tied at 58 early in the third quarter when the Warriors retook control with a 12-4 run that included six points from Burks. They would extend their lead to 10 at the end of the third,

STRONG START

Spellman made his first start as a member of the Warriors and made half of their 3-pointers, going 4 of 8. He started 11 games as a rookie last season with Atlanta, but was excited about the opportunity on Friday night.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. My confidence has been coming back, so just wanted to hoop,” he said.

Spellman is averaging 7.7 points this season, but this was his fifth straight game in double figures.

BENCH DUO

Williams had eight assists. This is his fourth straight game with at least 20 points and five assists off the bench, which is the third longest such streak in NBA history.

Harrell’s 11 points and 10 rebounds give him sixth double-doubles off the bench this season, which is tied for first in the league.

TIP INS

Warriors: Golden State was 8 of 39 on 3-pointers, which is the sixth time this season it has shot under 21% from beyond the arc. That already is the most games in Kerr’s six seasons as coach. … Paschall had 12 points and Damion Lee added 10. … Burks was 9 of 9 from the line and extended his free throw streak to 35, which is a career high. His previous high was 23 in 2017.

Clippers: F Paul George did not play after straining his left hamstring during practice Wednesday. It is the second game in the last three that he has missed due to hamstring problems. … Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. … Ivica Zubac got his 900th career rebound during the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Warriors: travel to Memphis on Sunday. They have split the first two games this season against the Grizzlies.

Clippers: travel to Denver on Sunday for the first of three games. The Nuggets took three of four last year.

