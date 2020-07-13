Coach Blackwood excited by Acosta’s start in the TCL

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Amarillo Sod Dogs still sit atop the Texas Collegiate League North Division with a 7-5 record, tied with the Tulsa Drillers. Lubbock Christian’s Eduardo Acosta one of the main reasons, hitting over .400 with a league leading 18-rbi in 12 games. Acosta signed with LCU after two seasons at Kansas City Community College. Head Coach Nathan Blackwood says Acosta will contribute and fill a lot of holes for the chaps in the coming seasons.

“Eduardo came over from Puerto Rico this summer to train. We didn’t even know if this was gonna happen,” Blackwood said. “He was gonna work out with us at the facilities this summer then the league developed so we sent him up there. You just can’t replace live at bats. He’s just a versatile player. He’s a guy that can play shortstop. He can play outfield as well like he did at the Junior College level. So a guy that can play multiple positions. Hit for average at Kansas City as well. Coach Van Buren came across him at a showcase and we got him signed so we’re excited to have him.”