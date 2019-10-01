LCU Women’s Basketball Releases Complete 2019-2020 Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (September 30, 2019) – Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball head coach Steve Gomez has finalized his schedule for the 2019-2020 season, which will tip off with LCU facing Colorado State University – Pueblo at the Al Kaly Shrine Classic CSU-Pueblo hosts November 8 in Pueblo, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. (Central) and is the first of two games LCU plays in Pueblo to open their season.



LCU’s regular season will get underway following a monstrous three-game exhibition schedule all against NCAA Division I opponents on the road. The Lady Chaps travel to Texas (Oct. 28), Baylor (Oct. 30) and Mississippi State (Nov.4) for evening tilts. The contest at Texas will be televised on the Longhorn Network.



The season-opening tournament in Pueblo is one of three regular season tournaments LCU will participate in. The Lady Chaps host the Taj Hospitality Classic Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, with games against Colo. Colorado Springs and Southwestern Oklahoma State. The contest against SWOSU marks a rematch of the programs represented in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship Game. LCU will make a third consecutive appearance to the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in San Antonio, Texas. LCU’s appearance (playing Southern Nazarene on Nov. 29 and Central Oklahoma Nov. 30) marks the third straight season a defending national champion has made an appearance at the tournament (Ashland in 2017 and Central Missouri in 2018).



The Lady Chaps, who have made three Elite Eight appearances in their four seasons of NCAA postseason eligibility and have claimed two national titles, play a 22-game Lone Star Conference schedule. The 22 games in conference play will consist of 10 divisional games (five home and five on the road) and 12 non-divisional games (six home and six on the road). LCU’s division will consist of Angelo State, Eastern New Mexico, Texas- Permian Basin, West Texas A&M and Western New Mexico. The LSC will consist of three six-team divisions. The three division winners will receive an automatic berth to the LSC Championships, with the remaining nine-best teams, based on conference standings, receiving a berth to the 12-team tournament. The top four teams, based on conference record, will receive an automatic invite to the final site (Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas), while the 5-12 seeded teams will play an on-campus round Mar. 3, 2020 to decide which four teams will head to Frisco for the eight-team tournament scheduled Mar. 5-8. LCU’s conference opener is set for Nov. 23 in San Angelo, Texas against Angelo State, and their conference home opener is Dec. 5 against Texas Woman’s.



The entirety of LCU’s regular season schedule covers 28 games, with 13 home games inside Rip Griffin Center. The Lady Chaps do not have any road trips covering more than three games (only one three-game road trip) and they do not have a homestand lasting more than three games (only one three-game homestand). They enter the season on a 65-game home win streak and they have won 55 straight conference home games.



LCU is playing their first season in the Lone Star Conference. LCU’s goal is to qualify for a berth to the NCAA Division II postseason, which begins Mar. 153 2019 with regional tournament action. The Elite Eight and championship game are scheduled in Birmingham, Ala. Mar. 24-27, 2020.

