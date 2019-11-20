LCU Women’s Basketball Takes Home Top Weekly Honors in LSC

The LCU Lady Chaps not only took home one, but two Lone Star Conference weekly awards this week. Maddi Chitsey was named the offensive player of the week in the conference for her 18-point average against Colorado, Colorado Springs and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Teammate Juliana Robertson was named the defensive player of the week in the LSC with her two steal, four assists and seven points against UCCS and 12 boards ad four blocks against SWOSU. The Lady Chaps will be back in action this Saturday on the road against Angelo State.