LCU Women’s Basketball Takes Home Top Weekly Honors in LSC

Lubbock, TX

Match InformationScore: Texas Woman's 3, Lubbock Christian 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-14)Records: LCU (15-13), TWU (16-14)Location: Rip Griffin Center - Lubbock, Texas

Highlights No.8-seed Lubbock Christian University hosted an Opening Round match of the Lone Star Conference Championship, but will not advance to the final site (Commerce, Texas), as No.9-seed Texas Woman's swept the Lady Chaparrals in three sets (3-0). LCU picked the wrong night to have season-lows in attack percentage (-.014) and kills (25), as they were participating in their first Lone Star Conference postseason event. Hannah Thomas, a senior playing in her final game, led LCU with 10 kills and missed a double-double by a dig (nine digs). Bradi Marshall did complete the double-double for LCU, claiming 21 assists and 10 digs. LCU also had five kills, three blocks and five digs from senior Morgan Schwarz. TWU had several double-double performances, as Tabitha Spray had 16 digs and 11 kills and Katy Ranes provided 22 assists and 14 digs. The Pioneers points leader was Trixie Oche, who had nine blocks and eight kills. TWU had a 37-25 advantage in kills and a 9.0 - 4.0 advantage in blocks.

How It Happened

Set One: TWU rolled in the opening set, using a .325 hitting percentage with four kills each by Oche and Spray. The Pioneers had 16 kills and also produced a trio of serving aces. They jumped out 4-1 and quickly built the lead to 15-6. A 7-1 LCU rally allowed them to cut their deficit to 16-13, but the Pioneers responded by closing out the set on a 9-2 run to claim the set 25-15.

Set Two: The second set was a near carbon copy, as TWU jumped out early. The Pioneers used an 8-0 run to take a 12-4 lead and cruised to take the set 25-15. Hailey Cournoyer and Thomas each co-led LCU with three kills in the set. The Pioneers took advantage of four team blocks in the set, with four by Oche. Spray and Courtney Noel each produced four kills and helped TWU to a 13-9 advantage in kills over LCU in the set.

Set Three: The score was tied on six occasions, leading up to a 8-8 tie in the third set. TWU then went on a 5-0 run building their lead to 13-8. Thomas produced a pair of kills for LCU as they cut their deficit to 13-12. The Pioneers followed surging with an 11-2 run and claimed the set 25-14 to sweep the match. LCU produced 13 attack errors in the set. Thomas had four of LCU's eight kills in the set. TWU had a pair of aces and four blocks in the set.

Inside the Numbers:-.014 - The Lady Chaps season-low hitting percentage of -.014 was their lowest number since a mark of -.046 on Aug. 24, 2018 against Rockhurst. Ironically, the mark Tuesday was LCU's worst at home since a -.092 on Sept. 18, 2007 against Texas Woman's inside Rip Griffin Center.1-5 - LCU has their all-time record fall to 1-5 in postseason play since moving to NCAA Division II (0-2 at home).1-8 -TWU had a 6-1 advantage in aces in the match. LCU, who was 13-3 this season when producing more aces than the opposition, finished the season 1-8 in matches the opposition had more aces.2 - The win was TWU's second-ever win in Lubbock and just the third game in Lubbock between the two squads that have history dating back to the 1979 season. TWU is 5-3 all-time against LCU.2-6 - While LCU had success in five-set matches this season (6-2), it was the opposite in matches that were completed in three sets. LCU fell to 2-6 this season in matches decided in straight sets.10-5 - The loss closed LCU's home record in 2019 to 10-5. The 10 home wins marks the most since a 10-1 home record in 2016 and the 10 wins matches their highest win total at home since a 12-2 home mark in 2009. The pair of losses to close out the season marked their first string of a pair of consecutive losses at home this season. September 6 - 7, 2018 (first two home games of 2018) marked the last time LCU had suffered consecutive home losses.15-13 - The Lady Chaps close their season with a record of 15-13 for their second straight above-.500-record season.20 - Bradi Marshall recorded her 20th double-double of the season and the 37th of her career with 21 assists and 10 digs. She was held without a double-double in a mere seven matches this season.25 - LCU's season-low 25 kills was their lowest team total since 22 kills on Sept. 1, 2018 against Truman State.