Coronado head football coach Seth Parr stepping down, headed to Anna

LUBBOCK, Texas — After seven seasons with the Coronado Mustangs, Lubbock ISD officials have confirmed that Seth Parr is leaving the program and will become the new head coach at Anna High School in Anna, Texas.

Parr led the Mustangs to an undefeated regular 2020 season, clinching their fourth district championship in just five years. Heading into the playoffs, the Mustangs were winning games by an average of just under 36 points, with two shutouts. After falling short to Red Oak in the regional semifinals, Coronado finished the season 12-1.

Following the season, Coach Parr was named District 2-5A Division I coach of the year.