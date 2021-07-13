Coronado Mustangs Football receives personalized Dave Campbell’s covers

High School Football just around the corner and one of the signs is the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine coming out and the Coronado Mustangs are just one of 10 programs across the state to be selected for their own personalized cover.

The Mustangs coming off a 12-1 2020 season heading into the DJ Mann era. It’s a unique keepsake that the Coronado program has earned with years of consistent success.

“Man it’s special. I got Dave Campbell’s dating back to the 90s at my house. I remember being in the magazine as a kid, hoping to find my name and hoping to find my picture so it’s special for this program,” said Coronado Head Football Coach DJ Mann.

“It’s a big deal not just for Lubbock Coronado but for the whole city. The whole area. Coming from Dallas I’ve always kept up with it in Lubbock and i always let people know, I’m hardly home but I’m always reppin. We got some serious ball players going on in this city and we’re gonna let people know. Like i said we just wanna get our respect man.”