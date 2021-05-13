Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson named Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday Gatorade announced Sawyer Robertson of Coronado High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year.

Robertson is the first Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Coronado High School.

This past football season the senior quarterback passed for 4,509 yards and 58 touchdowns, leading the Mustangs (12-1) to the regional finals. Robertson completed 297 of 457 passes, throwing just seven interceptions, while also rushing for 233 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries.

Robertson was also named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year and will continue his career at Mississippi State where he signed to play both football and baseball.







