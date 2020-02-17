Coronado to retire Jarrett Culver’s high school jersey Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado High School will retire the jersey of Jarrett Culver on Tuesday morning. The event starts at 9:00 am and Culver is expected to be there along with his whole family.

Lubbock ISD said, “The Culver family, along with retired Coronado basketball coach Randy Dean, former Coronado basketball coach Layne Sheets, and Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard, are special guests at the Coronado spring pep rally for the event.”

Culver was a star player for the Mustangs, wearing jersey No. 1. He signed with Texas Tech and made superstar status for both Tech and the Big 12 in the 2018-2019 season. Tech was the national runner up and Culver was drafted into the NBA.

Culver now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

EverythingLubbock.com has been given permission to live-stream the event. Check back Tuesday morning to watch.

