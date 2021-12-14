Coroner: Autopsy shows unusually severe traumatic brain disease in frontal lobe of former NFL player who killed 6

FILE – In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, in St. Louis. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, a coroner is set to release the results of a brain test for chronic traumatic encephalopathy on former NFL player Adams, who was accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. Adams’ family agreed after his death to have his brain tested for the degenerative disease linked to head trauma and concussions. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)