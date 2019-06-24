Corprew suspended from Tech basketball team amid Title IX allegations

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech University announced that Deshawn Corprew was suspended from the men’s basketball team amid Title IX allegations.

Title IX can be a reference to federal protections for gender equality in sports, as well prohibitions against harassment on the basis of religion, national origin, disability and other factors. 

According to a spokesperson from TTU, Corprew was suspended from all team activities as soon as Head Coach Chris Beard was made aware of the allegations, pending a full investigation.

The spokesperson said there would be no further comment at this time.

Last season, Corprew averaged 5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He played 37 of 38 games over the course of the season, including one start.

The following is the statement from Texas Tech University:

Once Coach Chris Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time.  

