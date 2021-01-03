Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention with 23-19 loss to Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) grabs his helmet after throwing an incomplete pass into the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs for a second straight season after losing 23-19 to the New York Giants Sunday.

Dallas was seven yards away from scoring a go-ahead touchdown with two minutes left, but quarterback Andy Dalton took a sack and then threw an interception to Giants safety Xavier McKinney.

After the interception, Giants running back Wayne Gallman fumbled, but the referees ruled that Gallman recovered his own fumble, effectively ending the game.

Dalton finished the game with 243 passing yards and 48 rushing yards, but took six sacks and threw the crucial interception.

The Cowboys needed to beat the Giants and for the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team Sunday to win the NFC East.

With the loss, Dallas finishes its season with a 6-10 record.