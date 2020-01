Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are retiring No. 24 after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday evening.

Bryant died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

The Mavericks beat Bryant and the Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals in 2011.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Bryant wore No. 8 for the first 10 years of his career before switching to No. 24. Richard Jefferson was the last Maverick to don the number in 2015.