LUBBOCK, TX— Former Texas Tech big man Daniel Batcho announced on Sunday that he will transfer to Louisiana Tech.

The 6’11” forward out of Paris, France played two seasons for the Red Raiders after transferring from Arizona. Batcho’s best season came during the 2022-23 campaign, in which he averaged 7.9 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game through 23 games.

“First off I want to thank the most high for giving me an opportunity to be able to spend the last 2 years at Texas Tech,” Batcho said on Twitter. “The love that I received [in Lubbock] is something that I will forever remember.”

Batcho will reunite in Ruston with Bulldogs Head Coach Talvin Hester, who served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech during the 2021-22 season.