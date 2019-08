Former Red Raider DeAndre Washington made an immediate impact in his first 2019 preseason game with a seven yard touchdown to help lead the Oakland Raiders to a 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington got six carries in total for 24 yards, and also added two catches for 21 yards. He took advantage of a start with Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard not playing.

Washington will next be in action on Thursday as his Raiders take on Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals at 7:00 pm.