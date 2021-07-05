Details: Tadlock ‘lifetime contract’ released, to be extended by 1 year with each passing year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University released a copy of its “lifetime contract” with Head Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock on Monday. It is a seven-year rolling contract. As each year of the contract is fulfilled, another year is added to it, thus the “rolling” contract.

The base salary season for the first seven years is $300,000. Starting with the 21/22 season, Texas Tech guarantees outside income for Tadlock.

21/22 $900,000 22/23 $925,000 23/24 $950,000 24/25 $975,000 25/26 $1,000,000 26/27 $1,025,000 27/28 $1,050,000

Outside income might include uniform and clothing contracts, shoe and/or apparel contacts, a televised coach’s show, radio shows, speaking engagements, merchanting contracts and consulting contracts.

Regular Season Conference Champion $25,000 Conference Tournament Champion $25,000 NCAA Super Regional Qualifier $25,000 NCAA World Series Qualifier $25,000 NCAA National Champion $75,000

Tadlock needs to check in with the Texas Tech athletic director before allowing his name or likeness to be used for outside income. However, “consent will not be unreasonably withheld,” according to the contract.

Tadlock can also offer baseball camps at the university as long he has university approval.

There are strong warnings in the contract against sexual misconduct or violations of Title IX (a reference to federal law forbidding gender discrimination in college sports). Tadlock is not allowed to appear publicly in any way that reflects negatively on the university.

Tadlock can leave on a 30-day notice, but he would owe a pro-rated amount of $500,000 per year on each remaining season of the contract if he leaves for a Big 12 school (or $250,000 per remaining season if the school he leaves for is not in the Big 12).