Divine Oduduru named Bowerman Award Finalist

Texas Tech sprinter Divine Oduduru has been named a finalist for the Bowerman Award, which is given to the best collegiate track and field athlete in the nation.

Oduduru is joined on the list of finalists by Florida hurdler Grant Holloway and LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Oduduru is the first ever Bowerman finalist in Texas Tech history, after winning the national outdoor championship in the both the 100 and 200 meter dash.

Last week, Oduduru announced that he would forgo his final year of college eligibility and instead turn pro.