Duncan named Clarence Gaines 2021 Division 2 Coach of the Year

BOSTON, Mass. (March 31, 2021) – Lubbock Christian University head men’s basketball coach Todd Duncan has been named the winner of the 2021 Clarence Gaines National Coach of the Year Award, CollegeInsider.com announced on Wednesday.



The award, named after former Winston Salem head coach Clarence “Big House” Gaine, is presented annually to the top NCAA Division II basketball coach. One of the true legends of all-time, Gaines retired from Winston-Salem State University in 1993 with a record of 828-446. At the time he was the winningest active basketball coach in NCAA history. Gaines was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.



Duncan led the Chaps to one of the best seasons in program history. LCU started the season with a program-record 16 straight wins and reached as high as No. 2 in the national top-25 poll, which was also a program-best. The Chaps claimed the Lone Star Conference title, were selected as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA South Central Regional and reached the regional championship game before seeing their season come to a close with an 18-3 record. Duncan was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for his team’s performance.



Two players – Parker Hicks and Lloyd Daniels – from the 2020-21 Chap team were named to the All-LSC First Team, and Hicks was further honored as the league’s Player of the Year and an NABC All-American, becoming the first Chaparral player to reach All-American status since the school transitioned to NCAA Division II status.



“To produce one of the best seasons in school history, during this difficult time, is really impressive,” said Joe Dwyer President of CollegeInsider.com.” Coach Duncan has been doing an outstanding job for a long time so his 2020-21 season shouldn’t be a real surprise.”