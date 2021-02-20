Duncan scores 25 in Lady Chaps win over UTPB

ODESSA, Texas — On Friday, the #1 Lubbock Chrstian University Lady Chaps came out on top 74-43 in game one against the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Senior guard Ashton Duncan led the way for the Lady Chaps with 25 points, followed by Emma Middleton who had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Lady Chaps forced the Falcons to turnover the ball 23 times, which resulted in 21 points.

Next up the Lady Chaps return to the Rip Griffin Center for game two against UTPB, which will take place this Sunday at 2 p.m.

