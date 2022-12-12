LUBBOCK, Texas – The Shallowater Mustangs move up a spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. Shallowater improved to 7-0 last week.

Several area teams are represented in the latest Class 2A rankings, as well. New Home moving up to No. 4. The Leopards are just three spots ahead of the No. 7 New Deal Lions who sit at 7-3 on the season. The Class 2A rankings also feature No. 16 Floydada and No. 21 Olton.

In Class 1A, Jayton checks in at No. 3 with an undefeated record and Lorenzo just five spots below at No. 8. The Whitharral Panthers fall to No. 20 in this week’s rankings.