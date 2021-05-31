Embiid out for rest of Game 4 vs. Wizards with sore knee

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, is fouled by Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, left, during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid headed to the locker room late in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall and later was ruled out for the rest of the night because of a sore right knee.

The Sixers posted on Twitter at halftime that Embiid would not return because of the knee. Mike Scott took Embiid’s place in the lineup to begin the second half.

Embiid did not appear at all in the second quarter, which ended with the 76ers ahead 61-60.

He had eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes when he departed.

The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopezon a drive to the basket in the first quarter.

After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back.

He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

Embiid came into the night averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series, which Philadelphia led 3-0.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday

___

