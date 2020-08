LUBBOCK, Texas — A local product is deciding where he’s going to play college ball; Estacado senior wide receiver T.J. Steele.

Steele comes into his last season as a Matador at 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and a consensus three-star recruit.

Steele has been one of the go-to targets for Estacado’s passing attack in years past, but as a senior he will become an even bigger target.

Steele picked the Mean Green over schools like Kansas and Tulsa because of their commitment to him and their style of play.