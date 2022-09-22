LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball could be missing a key transfer to start the season.

CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted Thursday afternoon that “Fardaws Aimaq is expected to miss several months with a broken foot.”

Texas Tech issued the following statement in a press release Thursday evening:

“Texas Tech senior Fardaws Aimaq suffered a foot injury during a workout earlier this week. He is expected to make a full recovery and return for the season. There is no timetable on how long he will be out of practice.

Aimaq is entering his first season at Tech after transferring from Utah Valley where he earned 2022 and 2021 Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, 2021 WAC Player of the Year and was a two-time All-WAC First Team selection. He has recorded 1,056 points (12.7 per), 918 rebounds (11.1) and 99 blocks (1.2) in his career. He led the nation with 15.0 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season, becoming the first player to average over 15.0 rebounds in a season in over 40 years.

Aimaq is coming off a season where he was second in the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game, third nationally with 27 double-doubles and averaged 18.9 points per game. He has 41 double-doubles through 83 games in his career. “