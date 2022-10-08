STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start for Texas Tech. Morton would make the most of his opportunity right off the bat with a 27-yard strike to Jerand Bradley to give the Red Raiders a quick 7-0 lead. But after an onside kick recovered by Texas Tech was overturned, the Cowboys would immediately strike back with a touchdown of their own to tie the game back up just over three minutes into the contest.

Texas Tech would try to take the lead once more off of a Trey Wilff 44-yard field goal, but it would miss off of the right crossbar. Later on in the first, a drive by Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys would end with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by the senior quarterback. He and the Cowboys would take a 14-7 lead with 5:03 to go in the opening quarter.

Another strong drive by the Cowboys would end with a field goal from Tanner Brown from 42-yards out to extend their lead to 17-7. As the first quarter continued to wind down, Behren Morton would put 6-more points on the board with a 9-yard rushing touchdown of his own. After one-quarter of play, the Red Raiders would trail OSU 17 to 14.

In the second quarter, following an acrobatic catch by Trey Cleveland, Xavier White would punch in another touchdown to reclaim the lead for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech would take a 21-17 in Stillwater.

With 8:41 to go in the first half, Mike Gundy would take a play out of Joey McGuire’s playbook and convert on 4th down to set up the Cowboys in the red zone. However, the Red Raiders would stuff OSU who would settle for a field goal to cut TTU’s lead to 1 point. A field goal by Trey Wolff would extend that lead to 4. d to the locker room after the drive with a team doctor.

At the end of the half, Texas Tech would lead Oklahoma State 24-20.

The Cowboys would strike first in the second half with another field goal to once again put the contest within a point. Behren Morton would return under center, which would lead to yet another scoring drive for the Red Raiders. Sarodrick Thompson would jog into the endzone to give Texas Tech a 31-23 lead with 8:42 to go in the 3rd.

About 5 minutes later, Spencer Sanders would throw himself into the Cowboy’s endzone for his second rushing touchdown of the day. OSU would convert for a two-point conversion to try to tie the game once again at 31 a piece.

Behren Morton would throw his first interception of the contest with 2:15 to go in the 3rd, setting up Oklahoma State on their own 20-yard line. But tough defense by the Red Raiders would force another OSU field goal. Going into the final quarter, Oklahoma State would lead 34 to 31.

After a scoreless first 12 minutes of play in the 4th, Oklahoma State would run in for another touchdown to make it 41-31, and that would be the final. Texas Tech falls to 0-3 on the road this season. Behern Morton ends the game 39 for 62 on passing with 372 yards and 2 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

The Red Raiders will get a bye week next week and are back home on October 22nd against West Virginia.