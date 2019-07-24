First look at Texas Tech in Madden 20 video game

LUBBOCK, Texas — As gamers continue to lament the loss of the classic NCAA Football video game franchise, Madden 20 is giving fans a little taste of old days in their newest game.

This includes the ability to play as the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In a Twitter post by @gunsupnation, folks are getting their first look at the Red Raiders in the game.

In the new game, players will have the opportunity to create a character in a mode called “Face of the Franchise.”

This mode allows players to play through the College Football Playoff, get drafted, and play through a career as their created character.

Thanks to Patrick Mahomes being the Madden cover athlete this year, Texas Tech was included with nine other schools that players can choose from.