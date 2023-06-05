GAINESVILLE, FL- Texas Tech baseball’s season came to a close on Monday in a 6-0 defeat to the No. 2 Florida Gators.

After the Gators beat the Red Raiders 7-1 on Sunday night, TTU would go to an all-or-nothing regional final game Monday afternoon. The Gators came out of the gates swinging, homering in the 3rd and 4th innings to put their first runs on the board. A three-run 5th inning would give the Gators a 6-0 advantage, one that the Red Raiders would never come back from. Texas Tech was held to just 4 hits on Monday, the least amount they’ve ever had in an NCAA tournament game.

Texas Tech ends their season with a 41-23 overall record.