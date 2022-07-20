SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.- After spending most of the NBA Summer League season on the Golden State Warriors, former Texas Tech star Mac McClung signed a one-year deal with the reigning champs.

According to reports from The Athletic, the deal comes following a solid performance for the Warriors, as McClung averaged 13.4 points per game during summer league action.

McClung played in the Hub City during the 2020-’21 campaign, in his lone season in Lubbock he averaged 15.5 points per game, and helped guide the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.