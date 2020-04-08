Former Texas Tech RB DeAndre Washington to reunite with Mahomes in KC, signs deal with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Taylor reported that former Texas Tech running back DeAndre Washington would be signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with RB DeAndre Washington, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 8, 2020

Of course, this will reunite Washington with his former Texas Tech teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Washington has spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, now known as the Las Vegas Raiders. Over his career with the Raiders, Washington rushed for over 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns.

As he moves into his fifth NFL season, he will be back with a familiar face and apart of the defending Super Bowl champions.