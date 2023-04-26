LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Cooper High School celebrated more than a dozen student-athletes with a signing ceremony Wednesday at the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Performing Arts Center.

Fourteen Pirates signed letters of intent, including eight baseball players.

Tyler and Tanner Spruiell signed with TCS Post Grad Academy while Connor Sanderson and Carter Warlick continue their baseball careers as teammates at Frank Phillips College. Koen Piepkorn heads to Ranger College, Josiah Gonzales heads to Michigan to play at Adrian College, Damian Pantoya is off to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Cutter Douglass stays home to play for Lubbock Christian.

The LCU women’s golf program is also adding a Pirate with the signing of Ayers Finley.

Lady Pirates basketball now has a Flying Queen to follow at the next level. Peyton North signed a letter of intent with Wayland Baptist University.

A pair of track student-athletes also signed on Wednesday. Sofia DeGroot will compete in the triple jump and long jump at Tarleton State University, and Kennedi Riascos will run for Multnomah University in Oregon.

Sergio Rosales continues his soccer career at the University of the Southwest, and Jason Ford signs with McMurry University to play football.