Frigid weather scraps more sports events in Texas, Oklahoma

DALLAS (AP) — The wintry weather blast in Texas and Oklahoma has led to another postponement for the Dallas Stars while adding to the list of Top 25 college basketball games now on hold.

The Stars’ game against Tampa Bay scheduled for Thursday was called off along with Southeastern Conference and Big 12 men’s basketball games that had been moved to that day because of issues with frigid temperatures and icy conditions for travel.

It’s the third consecutive postponement for the Stars, who had a pair of games against Nashville called off after officials in Dallas expressed concern over the games being played with residents experiencing lengthy power outages. Dallas and Tampa Bay are still scheduled to play Saturday, and temperatures are expected to be above freezing by then.

The Dallas Mavericks had a game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday called off. That will mean four straight nights of weather-related postponements at the home arena of the NHL’s Stars and the NBA’s Mavericks.

No. 8 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M had been moved back a day to Thursday to account for weather but now has been called off along with the fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s game the same day at home against Missouri.

Also off are No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech’s game at TCU. The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs were supposed to play a home-and-home this week. Both games were moved to new days before getting postponed.

The Big 12 has an extra week before the start of the conference tournament to try to make up some postponed games. The SEC and Big 12 didn’t announce makeup dates.

The postponement of the Alabama game makes it five straight games called off for the Aggies. The first four were because of COVID-19 issues.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

The No. 5 Texas A&M women had their home game against Missouri scheduled for Thursday called off.

Two Big 12 women’s games were rescheduled. No. 7 Baylor’s game at Oklahoma was moved back a day to Sunday. A Texas-TCU game that was supposed to be played Wednesday was moved to March 7.

Two season-opening series involving Big 12 baseball teams scheduled for this weekend were canceled. Jacksonville State was supposed to visit Baylor, and Oklahoma was set to play Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas, just north of Austin.