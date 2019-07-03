Gabe Holt signs with the Milwaukee Brewers

Gabe Holt is officially apart of the Milwaukee Brewers organization after the former Texas Tech outfielder signed with team on Tuesday.
The Brewers took Holt last month in the seventh round of the MLB draft, and he signed with them for $450,000, more than double what the draft slot value was.
Holt was a key part of the Red Raiders’ run to Omaha this past season, hitting .318 out of the leadoff position. He did miss most of the College World Series with an injured thumb.
Holt said the Brewers will move him back to second base once he enters their minor league system.