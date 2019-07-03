Gabe Holt signs with the Milwaukee Brewers

Gabe Holt is officially apart of the Milwaukee Brewers organization after the former Texas Tech outfielder signed with team on Tuesday.

The Brewers took Holt last month in the seventh round of the MLB draft, and he signed with them for $450,000, more than double what the draft slot value was.

7th-rder Gabe Holt signs with @Brewers for $450k (pick 223 value = $192,900). Texas Tech OF, well above-average speed is his best tool, contact approach at plate. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 2, 2019

Holt was a key part of the Red Raiders’ run to Omaha this past season, hitting .318 out of the leadoff position. He did miss most of the College World Series with an injured thumb.

Holt said the Brewers will move him back to second base once he enters their minor league system.