LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech returns home to the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium to host Kansas on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) remained winless outside of Lubbock after falling to TCU 34-24 last weekend in Fort Worth.

The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 with last week’s 37-16 win over Oklahoma State.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium | Lubbock, Texas

How to watch

Channel: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski, and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 21-2 and have won 14 of the last 15 minutes. Texas Tech has won seven straight against the Jayhawks in Lubbock with the lone loss coming in 2001.

Key Stats

With a win, the Red Raiders would improve to 5-1 at home. It would be the first season of five or more home wins since 2009.

Running back Sarodorick Thompson needs 51 yards to surpass Baron Batch for ninth place in Texas Tech history for career rushing yards.

Kansas enters the game with a higher-ranked scoring offense than Texas Tech. The Jayhawks are 15th in the country in scoring with 37.9 points per game compared to 32.8 for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech leads the nation in interceptions with 16 on the season.

The Kansas defense is tied for 15th national with 11 passes intercepted this season.

Players to Watch

Texas Tech will be without quarterback Behren Morton, who left the TCU game with an ankle injury. Head coach Joey McGuire said on Monday that Morton reaggravated the same ankle injury he suffered against Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech has not announced who will start in Morton’s place. Tyler Shough started the season opener before suffering a shoulder injury against Murray State. Donovan Smith started the next four games before being sidelined with an injury.

Kansas has been without its starting quarterback Jalon Daniels since he suffered a shoulder injury against TCU on Oct. 8.

Jason Been has started the last three games at quarterback for the Jayhawks. He threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas’ bowl-clinching victory at Oklahoma State. Bean also rushed for 93 yards and a score in the win over the Cowboys.

The Kansas rushing attack is led by reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Devin Neal. The Lawrence native finished with 224 yards on the ground and added 110 receiving yards in last week’s win.