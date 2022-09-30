LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech visits No. 25 Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 37-34 overtime win over No. 22 Texas. It was Texas Tech’s first win over the Longhorns since 2008. That’s also the last season the Red Raiders won at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. This also marks the fourth straight game the Red Raiders will face a ranked team.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Where

Bill Snyder Family Stadium

How to watch

Channel: Big12 Now/ESPN+

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

Kansas State has a 9-13 lead in the series history. Last season, the Wildcats scored the final 15 points of the game to come from behind to beat the Red Raiders 25-24, in what turned out to be the final game for head coach Matt Wells.

Key Stats

Texas Tech has dropped the last six meetings with Kansas State with the last victory coming during the 2015 season.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is the Big 12 leader in rushing and ranks 8th national with 117 yards per game.

Donovan Smith is coming off the third 300-yard passing performance of his career and enters Saturday’s game as the Big 12 leader in passing yards with 1117 yards.

Texas Tech’s defense is allowing 99.8 rushing yards per game. It marks the second-lowest rushing yard total through four games since 2000.

Kansas State ranks seventh in the nation in rushing averaging 248.2 yards per game.

Texas Tech will wear all white in Saturday morning’s game against the Wildcats.

Players to Watch

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez accounted for 382 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 41-34 win over Oklahoma last weekend in Norman.

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith and Reggie Pearson received national honors for their play in last week’s win over Texas. Smith was named the Earl Campbell Player of the Week and Pearson earned Jim Thorpe Player of the Week honors. Pearson had a season-high five tackles, an interception, and the fumble recovery in overtime against the Longhorns.

Kansas State's defense is allowing just 15.8 points per game, 344.5 total yards per game while also forcing seven interceptions.