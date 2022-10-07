LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech faces its fifth straight ranked opponent when it visits No. 7 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders are coming off their second loss of the season. They fell to No. 25 Kansas State, 37-28, in Manhattan. Both Texas Tech losses have come on the road. Oklahoma State is 4-0 and is coming off a 36-25 win over Baylor in Waco.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch

Channel: FS1

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

This is the 50 all-time meeting between the programs and the series is tied at 23-23-3. Oklahoma State has won the last two meetings including a 23-0 win last season in Lubbock. The Cowboys have never led the all-time series.

Key Stats

Oklahoma State ranks third in the nation in tackles for loss and lead the Big 12 averaging three sacks a game.

Running back Sarodorick Thompson needs 74 yards to surpass Donny Anderson for 10th all-time on Texas Tech’s career rushing chart.

Texas Tech is 4-13 against Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

With a win, Joey McGuire would become the first head coach in program history with three ranked wins in his debut season.

Players to Watch

Texas Tech is seeking its first road win against a ranked team since beating Oklahoma State in 2018. The Cowboys haven’t done much losing of late in Boone Pickens Stadium. Mike Gundy’s team enters the game on a program-best eleven game winning streak at home.

Texas Tech is in search of its first road win after losses at N.C. State and Kansas State. The Red Raiders’ offense struggled early in both contest going scoreless in the first quarter of both games.

Oklahoma State’s offense ranks fifth in the nation averaging 46 points a game and are led by four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. The senior is No. 11 in the FBS with 320.5 yards of total offense per game.

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters the contest at the Big 12 leader in passing yards and is tied with sixth others, including Sanders, for most passing touchdowns (11).

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson ranks seventh in the nation in sacks with five, but will go up against a stingy Oklahoma State offensive line. The Cowboys have given up just three sacks this season.