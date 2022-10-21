LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech kicks off the second half of its schedule with four of its last six games at home starting with West Virginia on Saturday.

The Red Raiders are coming off an open date after falling to Oklahoma State two weeks ago in Stillwater. The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) are coming off a 43-40 win over Baylor last Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

How to watch

Channel: FS1

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

This will be the 12th meeting between the two programs and 11th as conference opponents. The Red Raiders trail the series 5-6, but have won the last three meetings including a 23-20 victory in Morgantown last season. Texas Tech is 2-3 at home against West Virginia.

Key Stats

Texas Tech enters the weekend ranked 2nd in the FBS for passing yards per game (365.0).

Six Red Raiders have reached 200 yards receiving this season, its highest number through six games since 2016.

Tyree Wilson is tied for 4th nationally in sacks and 8th in tackles for loss with nine on the season.

West Virginia allows just 1.3 sacks and 4.3 tackles for loss which is third in the Big 12 and 24th nationally.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 and is ranked 13th nationally in time of possession.

In Big 12 games, West Virginia is the only school to have three receivers ranked in the top 10 in receptions per game (Ford-Wheaton, Prather & James)

Players to Watch

Three different quarterbacks have started this season for Texas Tech, and who will take snaps against West Virginia is still an unknown.

Behren Morton made the first start of his career against Oklahoma State after an injury sidelined Donovan Smith.

Texas Tech is the only school in the country to boast two quarterbacks that have thrown for at least 300 yards in a game, with Smith doing it three times and Morton coming off his 379-yard starting debut against the Cowboys.

Whoever starts at quarterback for Texas Tech will need the offensive line to be ready to slow the Mountaineers’ defense.

West Virginia is led by Dante Stills, who has 47.5 career tackles for loss (five against Texas Tech) and needs at least 0.5 more to become the school’s all-time leader. He is also tied for No. 5 in school history with 21.5 sacks.

Texas Tech’s offensive line has had trouble with keeping the opposition out of the backfield. Only three teams in the country have allowed more tackles for loss per game than the Red Raiders.