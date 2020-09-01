Game Times Announced for First Two Texas Tech Home Games

Texas Tech will kick off the 2020 season with a 7 p.m. start on Sept. 12 against Houston Baptist

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech was informed of the game times and television designations for its first two home games Tuesday as the Red Raiders will face Houston Baptist in a 7 p.m. kickoff and then Texas at 2:30 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium.

Television designations for the two games consist of Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for Houston Baptist and then nationally on FOX for Texas. Additional game times and television designations for Texas Tech’s remaining schedule will be announced as part of a six or 10-day window prior to each game.

The Houston Baptist game will mark Texas Tech’s first-ever home broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a subscription-based digital platform that can be found on any AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast or Amazon Fire device, among others. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is the official subscription-based digital platform that the conference introduced prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Texas Tech will move to the platform this year for many of its live broadcasts, which will include Matt Wells’ weekly press conference as well as home contests for volleyball, soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

Fans are encouraged to check with their cable provider ahead of time to learn if they already have access to ESPN+. Subscriptions run for only $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time.

Texas Tech will place single-game tickets for all six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium on sale Thursday morning via the Athletics Tickets Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)