Garcia-Frazier hired as new Lubbock High softball coach

The following is a press release from the Lubbock ISD:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Daniela Garcia-Frazier has been selected as the new coach for the Lubbock High School softball team, announced this morning by the Lubbock ISD Athletics Department.

Garcia-Frazier played softball at Lubbock Christian University, where the team secured a national championship in 2007. She earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and a master of education degree, both from LCU.

She began her teaching career at Coronado High School in 2012 as a teacher and assistant coach for softball and girls basketball, where she has experienced numerous playoff appearances and success in both sports. She has been an Integrated Physics and Chemistry teacher for the last seven years at Coronado and the Integrated Physics and Chemistry Content Focus Leader since 2018.

“Coach Garcia-Frazier has been a valuable team member for the Coronado softball program,” Lubbock ISD Athletics Director Mike Meeks said. “She is ready to take the reins at Lubbock High and share her knowledge, experience, and passion. We’re excited about her leadership and what she brings to the Lubbock High softball program.”

